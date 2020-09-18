Simon Gates: Cannot see the forest for the trees
I read the letter in The Union from Diane Krage. She hit the problem squarely on the head. The problem is that she doesn’t get it. It’s not about George Floyd, the person, although it was a sad moment in our history. It is about what he represents. It is a time to reflect on the progress we have made and the long way we still have to go. And, it seems, that we have a lot further to go than many of us thought just a few years ago.
Simon Gates
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User