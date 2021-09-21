Sid Hubbard: New bills override zoning ordinances

If you want to maintain the quality and character of your neighborhood, you should be aware and greatly concerned with what the California legislators just passed. Senate Bills 9 & 10 have huge impacts on every city and county in the state.

These bills override local zoning ordinances and allow developers to construct multi-family housing on any lot in every single-family neighborhood. This turns developers into our new city/county planners, without citizen input! Do we want more high density housing in fire prone areas? Of course not.

Gov. Newsom has the power to veto these bills, but instead signed them. They do not address housing affordability. The press has been silent about these bills and the impact on our neighborhoods — probably to protect Newsom in the recall election.

When citizens become informed about these bills, they overwhelming disapprove of these actions. It appears the legislators are more concerned about the appearance of not supporting affordable housing and not concerned about the elimination of single family neighborhoods — Republicans and Democrats alike.

Just picture an apartment building next door to you in a single-family neighborhood. The governor should have vetoed these bills. And editor, let the public know what is going on with these bills!





Sid Hubbard

Penn Valley