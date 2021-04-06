Shirley Porter: I needed a tissue myself

I want to thank Diane Dean-Epps for her witty Other Voices column on April 3. Seeing myself in every comment, I laughed out loud as I haven’t for a long time.

I have fond memories of both of my grandmothers, circa 1950s, who were also card-carrying tissue users. One carried it up her sleeve and the other in her bra — forming a curious three-bump formation. When, as a youngster, I asked her why she was so endowed, she commented that some things just aren’t supposed to be discussed, and I would understand one day.

Shirley Porter

Grass Valley