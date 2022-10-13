Shirley Moon: Healthy air is priceless
Being honest and selfish here. Smoke chokes me. When I know a fire anywhere near our home becomes large, and the winds blow even a little, that we will have to close up the house and stay inside because the inevitably the smoke will appear soon. The inability to enjoy our beautiful area when it is so smoky is very depressing.
Worse yet, being incapable of breathing fresh air, or to take a deep breath is frightening and exhausting. For the past few years, we have had to leave our home many times and spend days elsewhere until the smoke dissipates enough to return. I mentioned this is selfish.
Do any of you feel the same way? What would you do to eliminate the constant threat of nearby wildfires and smoke? Would you pay a few extra cents each time you purchase something in town?
Healthy air is priceless. Sleeping in peace without worry about fires is precious and has no monetary value. We have an opportunity to do something towards this goal.
Please, for the sake of a breath of fresh air, VOTE YES on MEASURE V; the fire PREVENTION measure.
Shirley Moon
Penn Valley
Michael Wilkie: Vote for Patti Ingram-Spencer
Under the leadership of Lisa Swarthout on the Grass Valley City Council, she allowed the un-funded City employee pension benefits to swell to $12,000,000 by 2016 and then explode to $22,000,000 by 2020. This lack…
