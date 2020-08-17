Shirley McDonald: Hateful counter-protesters

I lived in Nevada City for 36 years and was active in the peace movement, often participating in peace marches and “standing on the bridge.”

I saw many familiar faces in the video of the Black Lives Matter peaceful march. What was very odd to me in watching the video, were hearing the “anti” marchers saying things like “Get out of our town!”, etc. None of those people in the “anti” group look like people who lived in Nevada City.

I wonder where they came from and why the police allow them to behave in such an aggressive manner. They were downright hateful.

Shirley McDonald

Roseville