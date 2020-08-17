Shirley McDonald: Hateful counter-protesters
I lived in Nevada City for 36 years and was active in the peace movement, often participating in peace marches and “standing on the bridge.”
I saw many familiar faces in the video of the Black Lives Matter peaceful march. What was very odd to me in watching the video, were hearing the “anti” marchers saying things like “Get out of our town!”, etc. None of those people in the “anti” group look like people who lived in Nevada City.
I wonder where they came from and why the police allow them to behave in such an aggressive manner. They were downright hateful.
Shirley McDonald
Roseville
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User