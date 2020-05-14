Shirley Freriks: Thanks for saving rows of trees

CVS heard the complaints of many customers about the long receipts filled with many coupons.

The clerk can now access the available coupons when you check out at the register and apply whatever fits. We can choose not to have long receipts being unfurled while we wait.

Yea! They also have an app so you can monitor your coupons and plan your purchases. This is so great. And it saves rows of trees!

Shirley Freriks

Grass Valley