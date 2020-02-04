Shirley Freriks: Reduce plastic – reuse plastic sleeves for home delivery newspapers

The Union can help reduce plastic use. Our home delivery newspapers are carefully placed inside one plastic sleeve every day. That times X number of delivery customers probably adds up to a lot of plastic wasted every day — and a huge amount every year.

The global goal stated at the World Economic Forum is to radically reduce single-use plastics.

We the people can help reduce that waste ­— and save the newspaper money — by returning the plastic sleeves to the carrier for reuse. This is not hard — it just takes some thought and reorganization. Each of us — and each company, restaurant, shop, etc. — must commit to do this if we are to turn around this climate crisis.

The request is then to the editor and circulation department head to review what it would take to do this, and to get the delivery persons on board. I understand several of them do it already. If a few can, all can.

I love my newspaper in hand to enjoy pictures and all that does not show up on line. This is real community news, well done.

Shirley A. Freriks

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: If customers return bags to us, The Union does provide them to the carriers for reuse.