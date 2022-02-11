Shirley Freriks: Instill hope, not fear

I usually think the political cartoons in The Union are funny — but the one on climate change scaring the child in bed scared me! Why? Because it is giving an already incorrect and even more negative message to our children than the media does. Their despair is already a serious problem — many grieving and immobilized from fear and the thought that they may not have a future.

Well, the truth is they do! One only needs to look for the solutions and the good things that are being designed and done to halt the degeneration of our Earth and promote the regeneration, and not curl up in a ball in fear.

The best remedy is to do something positive oneself. Take an action of any kind to walk right through the problem into the solution.

Send me an email sfreriks@mcn.org and i will give you pages of positive solutions WasteNOT has accumulated in every field. Join the Eco-Club at your school.

Look at all the positive things that can be done — and are being done — on the Nexus website at Regeneration.org. We are almost to the point of a breakthrough into a new era of positive growth to keep our Earth — and all of life — healthy and beautiful.





Shirley Freriks

Grass Valley