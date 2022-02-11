Shirley Freriks: Instill hope, not fear
I usually think the political cartoons in The Union are funny — but the one on climate change scaring the child in bed scared me! Why? Because it is giving an already incorrect and even more negative message to our children than the media does. Their despair is already a serious problem — many grieving and immobilized from fear and the thought that they may not have a future.
Well, the truth is they do! One only needs to look for the solutions and the good things that are being designed and done to halt the degeneration of our Earth and promote the regeneration, and not curl up in a ball in fear.
The best remedy is to do something positive oneself. Take an action of any kind to walk right through the problem into the solution.
Send me an email sfreriks@mcn.org and i will give you pages of positive solutions WasteNOT has accumulated in every field. Join the Eco-Club at your school.
Look at all the positive things that can be done — and are being done — on the Nexus website at Regeneration.org. We are almost to the point of a breakthrough into a new era of positive growth to keep our Earth — and all of life — healthy and beautiful.
Shirley Freriks
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kent Miller: Description of Firewood Program’s stolen trailer
As a member of the Senior Firewood Program I would like to add to the description of the stolen trailer as it is a bit unique in its design. The box is 4 feet wide…