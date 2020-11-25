Shirley Freriks: Indigenous Thanks Giving Address

We have much to be thankful for — and the indigenous people’s way of honoring and respecting each of our natural resources is very meaningful. At school, the children begin the day with thanks giving:

To the people, elders, and the community we are given the duty to live in balance and harmony with, we thank you. Can we all agree that we are grateful for, respect and love our people? The whole class responds — “Now our minds are one.”

Then, in turn, each of the natural resources: earth, waters, fish, grains, plants. Medicine herbs, animals, trees, birds, four winds, sun, grandmother moon, stars, enlightened teachers, and the Creator. At the end of each honoring, they say, “Can we all agree? – Now our minds are one.”

We send greetings and thanks to our Earth who gives us all we need for life – and indeed, all we have comes from an earth resource. To the Creator Great Spirit, we send greetings and thanks for all the gifts we have been given to live well on this earth. Can we all agree that we are grateful for, and will respect, the abundance we have been given, and take only what we need?

Hopefully soon, the minds and in our nation will come to being at least more of one mind, and one heart, to care for our precious natural gifts so they can rejuvenate and feed the future generations.

Shirley Freriks

Grass Valley