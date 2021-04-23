Shirley Freriks: Dispose of plastic bags responsibly
Wondering what to do with those plastic film newspaper sleeves that keep your newspaper dry and clean? Take them to the following stores and look for recovery boxes at B&C Hardware, Safeway, Grocery Outlet, SaveMart, Holiday markets, and SPD markets.
Please take them out of the larger plastic bag in which you carried them so they will punch down more firmly and the box will hold more. From there, the stores will see that they are reprocessed.
Waste Management cannot collect them in either your trash bin or the recycling bin because they foul their machinery and can cause accidents.
However, you can take them out to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, but sad to say, they cannot reprocess film at this time. The state needs more reprocessing plants.
Shirley Freriks, Waste Not Nevada County
Grass Valley
