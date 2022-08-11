Sheryl Luxon: Fire danger lurking

Hello, my name is Sheryl Luxon. I’m a California native, retired and living here in Grass Valley. I was fortunate to find a new apartment in a senior complex, and it is located in the forested area of East Bennett Street. Just this morning I witnessed a fox family frolicking in the morning sun. Yesterday, I watched a buck stare back at me from across the busy street, as I sent him a telepathic message to go back into the forest!

On my walk this morning, I stood at the top of a county road that is 6-foot deep in dry pine needles. This road is on the boundary of city and county lines. I realize that may be a factor in a much needed clean up to prevent a fire that would travel up this canyon in very little time. Regardless of who needs to foot the bill, it will cost more if it burns. As it is everywhere, it is a dire fire danger lurking.

I do not say this lightly, as I watch various people go down the road to smoke. Homeless people also frequent the area, and we’ve had countless fires in the forest in the five years I’ve lived here. Just last August I was evacuated as a fire broke out less than a mile up the road. If the wind had been blowing the opposite direction that day, my apartment might have been destroyed.

I live directly across the street from this county road. I live on a dead end road, so would have to practically drive into the fire to be able to escape it. Please heed this warning as it is a volatile situation waiting to happen. There are over 120 seniors living here, and some are disabled/without transportation. That in itself is a nightmare scenario.The old adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” plays out here, and in ALL of California.

Sheryl Luxon

Grass Valley