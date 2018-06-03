Sharon Wagner: Better manners needed at car show

The May 10 "Nevada County Captures" page in The Union included a photo submitted by Allison Denton entitled, "A spectator enjoys the Downtown Grass Valley Car Show."

The photo shows a woman standing by a show car with her hand on the car and her foot up on the bumper. The woman should be ashamed of herself for showing so little respect for the owners of the car and all the love and expense they put into making it of show quality. She apparently didn't care that her foot might scratch the finish of the bumper, thus damaging the owners' prize possession.

She should learn better manners and respect for the property of others, as should we all.

Sharon Wagner

Grass Valley