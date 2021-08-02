Sharon Seck: Kudos to Yuba Docs

I cannot say enough good things about Yuba Docs, our urgent care facility in Grass Valley. Saturday about noon, a close relative had a close encounter with a chainsaw resulting in a pretty deep-looking gash just at the top of the knee.

I telephoned to say we were on our way to see them. In about 45 minutes the relative was set up by RN Ken and stitched up by Dr. Harris. You could not ask for better care and efficiency. Thank you, Yuba Docs!

Sharon Seck

Grass Valley