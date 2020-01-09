Sharon Seck: Food for thought

As I sat down in church this morning, a loud angry sounding voice was heard at the entrance. I saw two former police officers turn looking ready for action and I felt fright but also sadness.

The situation cooled and I later learned the individual went on his way.

As a student nurse at Mendocino State Hospital in the late 1950s, I encountered and worked with a few disturbed people. Some got better, others no. I cannot help but wonder if our California state hospitals had not been closed, would we have these problems with homeless?

Sharon Seck

Nevada City