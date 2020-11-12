Sharon Loucks: McCourtney Transfer Station

Thank you to Jonathan Wheeler and David Garcia for their Oct. 27 letter to the editor. I think everyone who uses the transfer station appreciates your efforts to renovate the logistics of the site.

The traffic on McCourtney Road has become dangerous with cars driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid the wait line. You might consider requiring customers sign up online to make an appointment to regulate the flow traffic.

While you are looking at changes, you should make plans to reduce our impact on the environment.

One initiative could be to reduce food waste. The University of California determined that food waste is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gasses and maybe fairly easy to reduce.

Another improvement worth considering would be finding a repurpose green waste. I noticed the other days that Waste Management dumps green waste at the site, which is later scooped up into another truck and transported to another location.

There seems to be many opportunities to improve our impact on the environment and to better the efficiency of the process.

Sharon Loucks

Rough and Ready