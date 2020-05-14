Sharon Delgado: Tara Reade and #MeToo

Since Tara Reade is local, I need to say publicly here in my community, as a survivor of sexual assault myself, that I support her right to speak out and abhor the way she has been insulted, abused, and threatened.

Not only are these attacks traumatic for her and for other survivors, they have a chilling effect on anyone who might consider sharing similar stories — about Joe Biden or anyone else.

People who support a woman’s right to tell their stories must be careful not to turn it into a partisan issue. I don’t want Donald Trump to win reelection, but I also don’t want the Me Too Movement to lose ground. The movement was finally challenging the centuries-old narrative that women (and children) need to keep silence when sexually assaulted or be subject to questions and comments that imply that they are lying, all to cast doubt on their accusations and to protect the man.

Only Reade and Biden know what happened, and one more — the spirit of truth, not always easy to discern but worth listening for. To do so means keeping an open mind and open heart. That’s what I intend to do.

Sharon Delgado

Nevada City