Sharon Delgado: On reopening the mine
I found The Union publisher’s Don Rogers’ July 10 column about reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine insulting and disrespectful.
He claimed that “nearby residents and environmental advocates” who oppose the mine’s reopening are “trying to smother the baby in the crib.” What a violent metaphor. Later he lists people who fail to persuade him either way: “Know-nothing neighbors resorting to rumors, scare-mongering environmental advocates, or chamber of commerce types who see no evil so long as a whiff of cash hangs in the air.” Who are these people? I know quite a few people in this community — none fit these stereotypes. Is this really what The Union’s publisher thinks of us?
His comments were also fatalistic. While downplaying Rise Gold’s previous environmental violations, stating that “he got a talking to” and calling them “paper problems,” he predicted that “Gold mining will return to the foothills sure as rain in the coming decades …” With democratic participation this should not be a foregone conclusion.
Also, the idea that reopening this mine will improve the environment and reduce pollution is naïve, as those who have read the documents that Rise Gold submitted to the county can attest. I suggest Mr. Rogers do the same.
Sharon Delgado
Nevada City
