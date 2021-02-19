Sharon Delgado: No peaceful transfer of power

I disagree that our recent presidential transition demonstrated a “peaceful transfer of power.” There was a legitimate transfer of power, for which I am grateful, but it came after an attempted coup.

The former president and his associates conspired to overturn the results of an election, culminating in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Social media posts indicate that many right-wing extremists expected police and military support and expected Donald Trump to establish martial law.

Trump and other speakers called the gathered crowd to action. Most congressional Republicans, including Doug LaMalfa, gave credence to the insurrectionists’ cause by repeating Trump’s charges of election fraud and challenging electoral votes that the states had already verified and courts had upheld. Two weeks later, the inauguration required unprecedented security and the National Guard.

These actions together (and more) describe an attempted coup. If the former president had been a more intelligent and skilled authoritarian, the coup could have succeeded.

To preserve our fragile republic we must strengthen democracy, make it less beholden to money, end the specter of white supremacy, and work to protect the common good and all that we hold dear.

Sharon Delgado

Nevada City