Shanin Martin: It’s about experience

I appreciate longevity and history but am more interested in the future of our county. I do not personally know Patti Ingram, but I know Lisa Swarthout and have witnessed her continual participation in city government, and nonprofit activities that better our community.

Following her 16 years on the Grass Valley City Council, four years as Mayor, Lisa immediately began offering her experience to community boards including the Center for the Arts and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. This adds to her many years of experience on the boards of the Grass Valley Downtown Association, Friendship Club, Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and Sammie’s Friends. In addition, her track record on the environment, economic development, housing, and cannabis is what we need in a leader.

She rallies the troops to participate in events such as homeless cleanup, beautification projects, and always attends important community meetings. Lisa is up to speed on vital issues affecting all of us in the county.

It’s not just about longevity, it’s about experience and action and what our leaders will do in the future. For these reasons, I will be voting Lisa Swarthout for District 3 Supervisor, and I encourage you to do the same.

Shanin Martin

Grass Valley