Seeking community support

My family and I moved here in February and I have relied heavily on The Union to get and stay connected with the community.

Your coverage has helped our acclimation and I am grateful for your work. I now work in the mental health field with Turning Point Community Programs and help facilitate bilingual youth wellness projects through Partners Family Resource Center. I am creating a program at Turning Point to increase engagement of arguably some of our most disenfranchised community members: those experiencing mental illness — many of whom are battling homelessness. It will be available in English and Spanish.

My hope is that this letter will activate support from the community to serve those individuals suffering and create conversations around mental health and wellness. I would greatly appreciate any feedback or guidance.

Tom McHugh

Grass Valley