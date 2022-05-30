Sean Johnson: Impressed with Adona
After watching the forum featuring the candidates running for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, I want to express how impressed I was with Natalie Adona. Her resume and her years of experience makes her supremely qualified for this position.
Her opponent Jason Tedder lacks experience and seems to align himself with election deniers.
During the forum, Jason Tedder was asked about his experience and he responded, “The job is not something you go to college for. You don’t get a BS in clerk-recorderer. This is something you learn on the job.” Later, he added, “This is not rocket science.”
When asked about the 2020 election, Tedder responded, “I think that it would be not worth the time to try and go back to resurrect what happened in the past, honestly.”
Later, when speaking about our current voting system, he said, “With those additional variables there’s also potential for fraud and I think we don’t have enough information about how these things work to be able to track that fraud.”
Our vote is too important to trust to someone like Jason Tedder. Please vote for Natalie Adona for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.
Sean Johnson
Grass Valley
