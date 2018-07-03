Sean Doherty: Raffle helps raise much-needed funds

A raffle for a new electric bicycle was held during the Nevada City Classic.

The raffle was organized by J. Michael Badgwell, M.D., to raise funds to help the family of Addison Haller with the cost of her scoliosis treatments. Thank you to all who purchased tickets and helped with this fundraiser!

The winner of the bicycle was Scott Yach from Rocklin, who purchased a ticket when he was in town shopping at My Favorite Things. He was excited to win and said that he was happy to support the cause since his mother had scoliosis.

Sean Doherty, MD

Granite Bay