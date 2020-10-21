Scottie Hart: Young and old add a balanced perspective

Darrell Berkheimer’s recent column suggests the United States is “overdue to change our creaky old federal machine.” He supports this contention with compelling evidence that our national legislators are old, and likely past their “best by” dates.

Would a younger legislature be more effective? Possibly. I well remember my youth, the days of Civil Rights and the war in Vietnam. Those of us in our late teens and 20s had plenty of energy to actively pursue the solutions we envisioned. Based on that experience, I think Berkie has a point.

But there’s more to it.

There is also real wisdom available from those of us who have watched the world turn for 6, 7 or more decades. I’ve been quite surprised to discover in my own life the usefulness of this longer perspective.

American culture is ageist, valuing youth and rarely honoring age. In its one-sided perspective, Berkie’s column supports this bias, making no mention of the limitations of a government controlled only by the young. While considering his thoughtful perspective, we would do well to balance it with an acknowledgement that we need both the passion of youth and the perspective of age to have the best outcome.

Scottie Hart

Grass Valley