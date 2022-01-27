Scottie Hart: Write on!
I was quite heartened by Susan Rogers “Imagine this…” Other Voices column on Jan. 21. Her column was a glowing model of helpful civic discourse! She presented relevant research, eschewed obfuscation, and also consistently dodged the temptation to shade her perspective with subtle, emotion-laden words. The column was a top-notch example of what we can aspire to in both written and spoken debate; we can all learn from her. Is it ageist of me, at 74, to especially admire her skill at the age of 21? It gives me hope. Write on!
Scottie Hart
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Scottie Hart: Write on!
I was quite heartened by Susan Rogers “Imagine this…” Other Voices column on Jan. 21. Her column was a glowing model of helpful civic discourse! She presented relevant research, eschewed obfuscation, and also consistently dodged…