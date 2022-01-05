Scottie Hart: What might you do?

This is a letter of gratitude and concern. Concern first: What was it like for our unhoused neighbors during the past week of “historic weather?” Once Hospitality House filled up, was Sierra Roots able to take up the slack? What specific needs emerged that each of us needs to be aware of? What additional support do those of us who are housed (and once again snug) need to offer?

And then, gratitude: There will be many neighbor-helping-neighbor stories to share. Mine concerns our mailbox.

We live on a small residential street in Grass Valley. Fairly early on we got a car shoveled out and (tentative) connection to plowed pavement established. After several days, I went out with a shovel to create access to the mailbox.

As I was chipping away at deep, icy snow, around the corner came (trumpet fanfare, please), not an ordinary snow plow, but a huge, clanking, roaring road grader! Working his way to my house, the operator called an apology for creating new berms across shoveled driveways. I hollered back that I could re-shovel the drive, but was struggling to free the mailbox.

The behemoth lumbered to the intersection, made a ponderous U-turn, and then, in three amazingly delicate passes, carefully created drive-up access for the mail truck. It was an amazing spectacle! Imagine being grateful that bills can arrive on schedule!





And now, how do I pass it on? What can I, personally, do that will concretely help Sierra Roots accomplish their mission? What might you do?

Scottie Hart

Grass Valley