Scottie Hart: ‘They’ is we, or me

Have you wondered what to do about the deep divides in our country and neighborhoods these days? Have you felt pretty powerless to soften the edges of our widespread disunity?

Here’s an idea: Buried in a Q&A between Dr. Scott Kellermann and Dan Miller (The Union, March 6) was a question about big picture wishes: “If you had access to a genie in a bottle, what would be your wish to improve this community?”

The response? “Removing fear and replacing it with trust … Stop the insults and nastiness.”

Well, yeah! “They” really need to stop it. Grow up and quit being so evil and dangerous … and snotty.

On the other hand, how many times have I casually made snide remarks about “them”? How many times have I laughed at something that mocks “them?” How often have I insisted that the ugliness will end only when they shape up and quit their outrageous behavior?

Maybe it’s time for me to stop my active and passive participation in the nastiness. Regardless of their choices.

If that seems like an impossible task, how about just making a small change in what I contribute? Can I recruit someone to support me in what I hope to change in myself?

Can I become more the kind of neighbor I want to live next to? Really? How about you?

Scottie Hart