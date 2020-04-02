Scottie Hart: Thanks to The Union

Well, as they say, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is that The Union is slimming down. Today’s paper was just 14 pages. Plus a glossy ad from a pharmacy offering disinfectant at a discount (do they have it in stock? If so, why am I sitting here typing?). I’m guessing the size reflects reduced advertising income with so many businesses “on hiatus.” Probably there are additional challenges behind the scenes that we subscribers don’t generally hear about.

The good news is that The Union arrived again this morning, right on schedule! The folks who wrote it, printed it and distributed it are all continuing to function in our COVID-19 world. Yay, team!

While there are (all too many) other information sources, The Union brings me solid, valuable, and often interesting local info. We are fortunate to still have a local paper, especially fortunate to have such a high-quality daily connecting us all. No, I don’t agree with everything that’s printed. No, I don’t understand why there are so many typos in a spell-check world. And, I thank each and every member of The Union team for bringing me thoughtful, local information, editorials and entertainment six days every week. Keep up the good work!

Scottie Hart

Support Local Journalism Donate



Grass Valley