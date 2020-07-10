Scottie Hart: Support and gratitude for our libraries amid COVID-19

I take extreme exception to Jo Ann Rebane’s letter of June 24, implying that the staff at the Nevada County Library doesn’t give a whoop whether the public is served well or not.

In March, it was the shock of a lifetime when I rolled up to the Royce Branch and found it shuttered! In 60-plus years of patronizing California libraries, in my wildest fantasy I hadn’t imagined that there could be a time when the public library wasn’t available. I was stunned.

Well, of course, lots has changed in our world recently. Today, I am so grateful that there is a way to access the Nevada County Public Library collection. I agree it’s a bit tedious right now. Yes, it takes more planning than I’m used to. But the suggestion that the protocols were “designed to minimize use of library books” is manifestly untrue. If I weren’t such a nice lady, I’d use stronger language.

Come on, Jo Ann, how about contacting a librarian with some concrete suggestions for improvement, rather than publicly bad-mouthing a group of hard-working, dedicated public servants? I, for one, owe our libraries a huge debt; I am paying a portion it by publicly expressing my support and gratitude.

Scottie Hart

Grass Valley