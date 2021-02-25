Scottie Hart: Read ’Flamenco’ if you haven’t…

Wow! Cheryl Cook’s Other Voices piece, ”No future in flamenco,” is spectacular! If you didn’t read it on Feb. 17, go find it now. Go online, or go to The Union in person and ask for that issue. If you already saw it, read it again. I’ll wait while you check it out…

Wow. See what I mean? That might be the single most inspiring thing I ever read. Not only is the prose memorable, the message is real.

While I may not actually take up flamenco, Cheryl’s down-to-earth energy, grit and insistence on fun are exactly what I hope I can channel in days and years to come. Starting now! Cheryl, thanks so much.

Scottie Hart

Grass Valley