Scottie Hart: Read ’Flamenco’ if you haven’t…
Wow! Cheryl Cook’s Other Voices piece, ”No future in flamenco,” is spectacular! If you didn’t read it on Feb. 17, go find it now. Go online, or go to The Union in person and ask for that issue. If you already saw it, read it again. I’ll wait while you check it out…
Wow. See what I mean? That might be the single most inspiring thing I ever read. Not only is the prose memorable, the message is real.
While I may not actually take up flamenco, Cheryl’s down-to-earth energy, grit and insistence on fun are exactly what I hope I can channel in days and years to come. Starting now! Cheryl, thanks so much.
Scottie Hart
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Scottie Hart: Read ’Flamenco’ if you haven’t…
Wow! Cheryl Cook’s Other Voices piece, ”No future in flamenco,” is spectacular! If you didn’t read it on Feb. 17, go find it now. Go online, or go to The Union in person and ask…