Scottie Hart: Free document scanning at the library

I have had library cards from many libraries over the years. As far as I can remember, since Mom took me to the Oroville Library in about 1951, I’ve never met a library I didn’t like! Endless books and helpful staff – that’s the tradition.

And earlier this week I got help with a computer issue (free) at Madelyn Helling, and this morning Laura at the Foley branch graciously scanned all my vital documents onto a thumb drive, gave me good advice about evacuating in an emergency, and showed me maps of the area I live in that date back to 1880! No charge!

The documents-to-thumb-drive option is a wonderful, easy-to-use, free service available for two more Saturdays to anyone who wants to be a bit more prepared for fire. I encourage you to take them up on it; it will expand your appreciation of our libraries.

Scottie Hart

Grass Valley