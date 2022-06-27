Scottie Hart: Free document scanning at the library
I have had library cards from many libraries over the years. As far as I can remember, since Mom took me to the Oroville Library in about 1951, I’ve never met a library I didn’t like! Endless books and helpful staff – that’s the tradition.
And earlier this week I got help with a computer issue (free) at Madelyn Helling, and this morning Laura at the Foley branch graciously scanned all my vital documents onto a thumb drive, gave me good advice about evacuating in an emergency, and showed me maps of the area I live in that date back to 1880! No charge!
The documents-to-thumb-drive option is a wonderful, easy-to-use, free service available for two more Saturdays to anyone who wants to be a bit more prepared for fire. I encourage you to take them up on it; it will expand your appreciation of our libraries.
Scottie Hart
Grass Valley
Margaret Munson: How autocracy begins
It is acceptable that anyone who wants a gun can get a gun to potentially kill for any demented reason, but it is not acceptable to prevent an unwanted life from coming into the world?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User