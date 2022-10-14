Scott W. Lay: Re-elect Nancy Palmer
Having Nancy Palmer as our Sierra College Trustee for so many years has been of great importance to Nevada County Schools. She has worked tirelessly to maintain and enhance offerings at our local campus. Furthermore, she has supported a collaborative spirit between our high schools and the college to ensure all students have academic and vocational tracks available to them on our local campus as well as support our child development center. I urge the re-election of Nancy Palmer as our trustee on the Sierra College Governing Board.
Scott W. Lay
Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Virginia Whitehead: Support Measure V
As the President of a FireWise Community, I urge voters to support Measure V. A large percentage of funds raised by Measure V will be dedicated to the creation and maintenance of large scale shaded…
