Scott Swanton: Trump told the truth

Clearly tickled with his supporters he said, "I could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes, OK."

And the crowd laughed and cheered and the Donald was right. He has them eating out of his hand.

It doesn't matter if he brags about grabbing women by the "p—y" or lets Howard Stern call Ivanka a "piece of a–." His supporters love him because he needs them and he makes them laugh, so they believe everything he says — about "no collusion," about "the witch hunt" and so on.

And come November they'll all turn out and vote for their glorious leader — just as the Germans did, and the Italians did, and the Japanese before World War II.

Scott Swanton

Nevada City