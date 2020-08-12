Scott Swanton: Columnist conned

I’m sure she meant well but in her recent column, Terry McLaughlin fell for one of the oldest cons in politics, namely that widespread voter fraud will enable millions to vote illegally.

She cites a 2012 Pew study that found that approximately 24 million voter registrations in the U.S. are not even accurate, but what she doesn’t mention is that this is not because they intended to vote illegally, but because they are either dead or have moved. In fact, David Becker, who worked on the study, posted the following, “As I’ve noted before, voting integrity is better in this election (2016) than ever before. Zero evidence of fraud.”

Even the pro Trump Heritage Foundation, where Ms. McLaughlin gets most of her information, can only come up with 1,300 “possible” cases of voter fraud out of … ready? … 138 million votes cast in 2016. Let me write that out. That’s 1,300 out of 138,000,000 votes cast, which is something like .000014% of one percent.

So please remember that the next time President Trump tries to sow fear and outrage about rigged elections. Especially you, Terry. Come on.

Scott Swanton

Nevada City