Scott Rogers: I’ve seen enough
I’ve seen enough. I think the time is now to arrest Trump for his attempts to take over America. Yes, unprecedented, but undeniable.
I understand the slow processes of our legal system. However, this must not get stuck in endless lawsuits and prosecutorial investigations. I believe the man is extremely dangerous and can ruin our democracy if not jailed ASAP.
Scott Rogers
Grass Valley
