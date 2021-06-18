Scott Murray: Rise Gold — 1 million gallons a day

1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for 2 million people.

1 million gallons of water is enough to provide weekly water for over 1 million tomato plants.

1 million gallons of water is enough to provide weekly water for over 200,000 apple trees.

1 million gallons of water is enough to grow nearly 10,000 pounds of rice.

1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for over 40,000 cows.





1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for 4 million chickens.

1 million gallons of water is enough to flush over 600,000 toilets.

1 million gallons of water is enough to put out 50 house fires.

1 million gallons of water per day is what Rise Gold intends pump out of our ground and dump down a river.

Scott Murray

Rough and Ready