Scott Murray: Rise Gold — 1 million gallons a day
1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for 2 million people.
1 million gallons of water is enough to provide weekly water for over 1 million tomato plants.
1 million gallons of water is enough to provide weekly water for over 200,000 apple trees.
1 million gallons of water is enough to grow nearly 10,000 pounds of rice.
1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for over 40,000 cows.
1 million gallons of water is enough to provide daily drinking water for 4 million chickens.
1 million gallons of water is enough to flush over 600,000 toilets.
1 million gallons of water is enough to put out 50 house fires.
1 million gallons of water per day is what Rise Gold intends pump out of our ground and dump down a river.
Scott Murray
Rough and Ready
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User