Scott Murray: Please allow public use of Nevada Union track

During this challenging time, one of the few official escapes from our homes is for exercise. I recently visited the Nevada Union High School track and was very encouraged to see a few others taking advantage of this wonderful track. Everyone was maintain appropriate social distance while jogging, walking or running sprints.

I went recently expecting to have a good workout in this lovely spring weather and found it locked up with a sign stating that the track is closed. To the administrators at Nevada Union High School, please allow us, the public, the ones who pay taxes to fund our schools, to use the track.

Scott Murray

Rough and Ready