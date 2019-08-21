 Scott McLean: Power, money and justice | TheUnion.com

Scott McLean: Power, money and justice

Letters | August 21, 2019

Richard Nixon signed the EPA into law. The Republicans now want to weaken the Endangered Species Act, a centerpiece of EPA regulation. Follow what’s left of the Republicans and you’ll have a world without giraffes, bears, any wild animal. You’ll have chickens and cows.

The earth is burning up. The reality of climate change is about power, money, justice. And the death of the imagination.

Scott McLean

Nevada City

