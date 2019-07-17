Scott McLean: More than 4,000 lies

When someone lies more than 4,000 times, then tells you something else is a good idea, you are caught in a con.

Trump is a narcissistic egotist who lies. Nothing is as ignorant nor as arrogant as Trump’s statements on climate change. “Paradise” becomes “Pleasure,” raking the forest floor a way of addressing wildfires.

One literally doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Scott McLean

Nevada City