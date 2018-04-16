Scott McFarland: Hospital among best in state in avoiding unnecessary C-sections

Hospital staffs and obstetrician-gynecologists must decide, sometimes very quickly, if a Cesarean is the best option — and worth the risks to babies and mothers.

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley and its women's and infant unit care along with local OB/GYNs are among the best in the state at choosing when to avoid, or perform, a C-section birth.

Smart Care California has recently honored the community hospital — and, in turn, its staff and OB/GYNs — for a C-section birth rate of less than 23.9 percent for the second-consecutive year.

It speaks volumes to the type of care and commitment the hospital, its staff and local OB/GYNs — Drs. Lystra Celestine, Richard Goddard, Sarah McKenzie and Western Sierra Medical Clinic's Dr. Christopher Genobaga — provide the region.

Parents-to-be should feel comfortable and confident with the delivery of their babies at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and the community benefits in many ways from keeping young families healthy to attracting others looking for first rate health care.

Western Sierra Medical Clinic is grateful to our local hospital and staff. The robust system of care they provide in our rural area is impressive. We are all fortunate they are here.

Scott McFarland, chief executive officer

Western Sierra Medical Clinic