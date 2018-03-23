Scott Kellermann: Why I support Mary Anne Davis for clerk-recorder

I am endorsing Mary Anne Davis as Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. I know Mary Anne as a friend and through her role as the president of the 49er Rotary Club in Nevada City.

Mary Anne is a born leader, is trustworthy and has high integrity. She is admired by her co-workers at The Union and her peers at 49er Rotary. Henry Ford has said that "quality is doing it right when no one else is looking" and Mary Anne has done it right! While president of the 49er Rotary club, Mary Anne was always punctual, oversaw timely meetings and was very patient with every member's concerns. Under her leadership, several projects to assist the less fortunate in Nevada County and abroad were initiated.

Mary Anne could always be counted to support the citizens of Nevada County from music to flying high. Mary Anne has distinguished herself with her involvement with InConcert Sierra, Banner Mountain Artisans, The Union Spring Home and Garden Show, the Nevada County Fair and the Nevada County AirFest. Her organizational skills are impeccable as are her patience and competence.

Personally, Mary Anne has supported and encouraged my work with the Batwa pygmies of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda. I am convinced that if the Batwa were allowed to vote in this election, along with me, they would support Mary Anne!

Scott Kellermann MD

Nevada City