Scott Kellermann: Thanks for supporting the Kellermann Foundation’s Batwa Challenge
September 12, 2018
The Kellermann Foundation would like to thank all those who helped make this year's Batwa Challenge 5K/10K race our most successful fundraiser yet.
While there are too many participants, sponsors and volunteers to name here individually, we sincerely thank all of you for your time and generosity. An additional thanks to 49er Rotary of Nevada City, SPD Markets, Save Mart, Flour Garden Bakery, Hills Flat Lumber, Grass Valley Sign and Full Spectrum Marketing. Your donations of goods and services made this event possible.
We are so fortunate to live in such a caring, giving community. With deepest thanks from our Race Committee.
Dr. Scott Kellermann
Dr. Jean Creasey
Dr. Sarah Woerner
Tamara Kendrick
Julie McManus
