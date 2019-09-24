Scott Kellerman: Batwa Challenge 2019 a huge success

The Kellermann Foundation would like to thank all those who helped make this year’s Batwa Challenge 5K/10K race our most successful fundraiser to date.

While there are too many participants, sponsors and volunteers to name here individually, we sincerely thank all of you for your time and generosity. An additional thanks to 49er Rotary of Nevada City, SPD Markets, Save Mart, Hills Flat Lumber, Grass Valley Sign, Full Spectrum Marketing and Gold Country Grand Prix. Your donations of goods and services made this event possible.

We are so fortunate to live in such a caring, giving community.

With deepest thanks,

Dr. Scott Kellerman

Dr. Sarah Woerner

Julie A. McManus