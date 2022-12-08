Scott E Ellis: Beehive burners evidence of logging legacy
I left Nevada City in January of 1975 soon after graduating from NUHS. The following October Tom Armstrong penned an article about Brunswick Timber’s sawdust solution. This was an effort led by my father to produce products with all the materials that could not be sold as lumber. The consequence of this was the obsolescence of the many beehive burners that then fouled the air. While I visited many times in the years since, it was only last year when I moved back to the area that I noticed the surviving beehive adjacent to Tractor Supply on Grass Valley Hwy. A tree that matches the height of the onetime inferno grows safely beside it. Don Ellis and the folks he worked with would be proud to see this emblem of their legacy.
Scott E Ellis
Nevada City
Scott E Ellis: Beehive burners evidence of logging legacy
I left Nevada City in January of 1975 soon after graduating from NUHS. The following October Tom Armstrong penned an article about Brunswick Timber’s sawdust solution. This was an effort led by my father to…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments