Scott Allen: Rolf Kleinhans the best choice for Assessor

When you fill in the box to vote for a local candidate, your vote is an endorsement to hire the person with the best qualifications and experience for the job. Once they’re hired, your tax dollars help fund that elected person’s position.

We need to hire the candidate that has the in-depth knowledge of the processes for which they are elected. That is experienced in personnel management, county procedures, and will be open and honest with the public.

Rolf Kleinhans is that person for the office of assessor. He has the knowledge and knows the county process well as he has worked as the sheriff’s chief fiscal and administrative officer for the past 11 years. He has an MBA and a real estate background, too.

I have known Rolf for many years, and know him to be honest, straightforward, ethical, and hardworking. He has my vote. I ask you to vote to hire Rolf Kleinhans for Nevada County assessor.

Scott Allen

Nevada City