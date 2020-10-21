Sarah Wynn: Voting for freedom and liberty

Many have asked if I seriously would vote for Donald Trump. Well the truth is, I will not be voting for him.

I will be voting for judges whose rulings are based upon the Constitution. I am voting for the Second Amendment, I am voting for the Electoral College. My vote will be for support of law enforcement. I am voting to keep jobs and manufacturing in the US, I am voting for the unborn, I am voting to make sure our vets get medical treatment swiftly, I am voting for the right to worship God as I see fit.

I’m not voting for one person, I’m voting for freedom and liberty for my country.

Sarah Wynn

Grass Valley