Sarah Wynn: Voting for freedom and liberty
Many have asked if I seriously would vote for Donald Trump. Well the truth is, I will not be voting for him.
I will be voting for judges whose rulings are based upon the Constitution. I am voting for the Second Amendment, I am voting for the Electoral College. My vote will be for support of law enforcement. I am voting to keep jobs and manufacturing in the US, I am voting for the unborn, I am voting to make sure our vets get medical treatment swiftly, I am voting for the right to worship God as I see fit.
I’m not voting for one person, I’m voting for freedom and liberty for my country.
Sarah Wynn
Grass Valley
