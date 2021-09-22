Sandy Devine: Freedom at others’ expense

Our actions have consequences, sometimes unintended. There are people demanding the freedom to be unvaccinated and unmasked for themselves and their children in public places, including restaurants, stores, theaters and schools. I presume these folks feel they are doing the right thing supporting restaurants, businesses and school-age children by defying health protocols. Is their strategy effective? Whose freedom is in question?

The unintended consequences of the freedom to remain unmasked and unvaccinated are real and painful. Local schools are struggling to remain open due to COVID-19 outbreaks among students and teachers. Some children are home in quarantine — again! Our hospital has been busy with COVID-19 cases, staff is weary and COVID-19 deaths have increased. Breakout cases among the vaccinated are more common .

Personally, I feel I have lost my freedom to live fully and to move about my community safely. Whose freedom is in question? I am not eating out in restaurants or attending movies or concerts, so no need for new clothes I would normally buy at our local stores. I’m avoiding crowds until this spike abates. Money I would normally spend locally remains in my pocket. How ironic!

Sandy Devine

Nevada City