Sandy Bartle: Fear of our president’s incompetence

I am 70 years old with health issues and know that the coronavirus is a very serious concern. But I am not as afraid of the virus or death as I am of our president.

I have never been more passionate about anything as I am about seeing this incompetent, egotistical, self-centered, pathological liar voted out of office. If we want a more cohesive, loving America, we need to think about our decision in November. I have never voted “party” but for the person that best represents this country and for what we stand for, Donald Trump does not represent me and millions of others.

It is time, people, to think for yourselves, get a check on your values and do what is best for the people of the United States and the world! Mr. Trump (not president) is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Do not measure his worth by the money in your pocket. Sheep tend to follow blindly, even over a cliff! Stand strong, use your brains, and keep in mind that our decision effects us all for years to come. Stay safe and I wish you all the strength to listen with an open mind to what is going on around us and to go with your heart to do the right thing. Have hope.

Sandy Bartle

Grass Valley