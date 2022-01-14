Sandra Terrell: Thank you for checking on mobile home park residents

As a resident of a Grass Valley mobile home park for seniors, I would like to thank Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman for organizing the door-to-door check-in and food delivery to mobile home parks, which was carried out by county employees during the recent snowstorm, and the county staff who volunteered to participate in it.

My husband and I had two of those volunteers visit us. They were obviously genuinely concerned for our welfare, and while we were not in need of assistance, I know some residents were not in as good shape, and very possibly in need of such help.

County staff reaching out to all mobile home park residents individually during such a disaster was a major project to implement on short notice, and a fine example of county government in action with compassion and concern for some of the most vulnerable among us.

Sandra Terrell

Grass Valley