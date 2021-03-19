Sandra Spargo: Party bigger than health?
On March 16, The Union published an article about Paulette’s Country Kitchen celebrating its closure — its doors open to the public at “full capacity” on Monday, March 15, during Purple Tier designation.
Paulette Rickard suffered with COVID-19 and spent 10 days in the ICU. So why did she place a party above the community’s health welfare? My opinion is that the slamming of COVID-19 public safety should be condemned and Rickard heavily fined.
“Rickard said that despite her 10-day ICU stay, it was important to her to celebrate her restaurant’s closure the way customers wanted — in person.”
“Rickard said that she knew that they were not supposed to, but we did it anyway … ‘”
The Purple Tier designates COVID-19’’s highest tier of widespread transmission. Restaurant dining is allowed only outdoors: “Open outdoors with modifications, including reservations, 90-minute time limit and ending on-site consumption by 8 p.m.”
Rickard’s indoor, “open to full capacity” party debased the lives of the 74 people who have died from COVID-19 in Nevada County.
Sandra Spargo
Grass Valley
