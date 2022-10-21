Sam Gitchel: Measure V — Reducing fire risk

Fire scientists studying the Camp fire have singled out Nevada City as a town with risks like those of Paradise (“Life With Fire” podcast, Nov. 15, 2021). Our perilous situation is created by the confluence of geography, drought, hazardous vegetation, older, closely spaced homes – and decades of insufficient action. CalFire puts us in its highest-risk-category, “very high fire hazard”.

Nevada County’s Firewise communities are educating their members, organizing volunteers, and collaborating with each other and with public agencies. But it’s not enough. We need to accomplish large-scale prevention projects and we need to increase the number and scale of these projects.

Nevada County has stepped forward with a realistic plan for reducing our risk and making us more fire-resilient. The County’s approach recognizes and builds on the work of our Firewise communities and Fire Safe Council. By contrast, opponents of Measure V have yet to present a plan.

Nevada County has two significant assets – numerous Firewise groups and leadership that has a vision to move us to a better place. Let’s build on these strengths – vote for Measure V.

Sam Gitchel

Nevada City

Chair, Greater Champion Firewise Community